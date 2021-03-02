UPDATE 1-Mexico's coronavirus czar back home after COVID-19 hospital stay

(Updates with Lopez-Gatell returning home)

MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s coronavirus czar is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday, but will still be monitored and receive treatment, a health official said on Monday, as the country’s coronavirus death toll passed 186,000.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, the face of Mexico’s response to the pandemic, has drawn criticism for downplaying the need for face masks and spearheading a strategy of limited testing.

Lopez-Gatell “is practically asymptomatic ... he will remain at home over the coming days under medical supervision,” said Jose Luis Alomia, head of epidemiology for the national Health Ministry.

Lopez-Gatell, 52, was admitted to a hospital after his medical team determined he required supplemental oxygen and following his Feb. 20 announcement that he tested positive for the disease.

Mexico registered 437 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing its overall death toll to 186,152, according to Health Ministry data.

The data also showed an additional 2,343 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,089,281 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Peter Cooney)