April 16 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European supply chain will lead to a lag in deliveries to some countries including Canada.

Canada earlier said the drugmaker would be delivering only 650,000 doses by the end of April as opposed to 1.2 million. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)