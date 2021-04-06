Contract manufacturer Catalent to double Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine production - WSJ

April 6 (Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Catalent Inc has reached an agreement with Moderna Inc to expand the U.S. production of the vaccine maker’s COVID-19 shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The agreement will nearly double the vaccine output at Catalent’s Bloomington, Indiana, plant this month to about 400 vials a minute, WSJ reported.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
