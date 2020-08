Aug 28 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday it was in talks with Japan’s government to potentially supply 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , beginning in the first half of 2021, if it receives regulatory approval. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)