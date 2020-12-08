Morocco says Covid-19 vaccine will be free to all citizens

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI ordered that all Moroccans should receive a coronavirus vaccine for free, the Royal palace said on Tuesday.

Morocco plans to roll out China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the coming weeks as soon as its phase three trials are over, Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani told Reuters last month. The country has also ordered doses from AstraZeneca and is in talks with other vaccine developers, he said.As of Tuesday, Morocco, with a population of about 36 million, had seen 384,088 confirmed cases and 6,370 deaths. It has around 40,000 active cases.