Company News
June 26, 2020 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch govt to support KLM with 3.4 billion euro package - Finance Minister

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would provide Air France-KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM with a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) financing package to help it survive during the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the package would consist of 2.4 billion euros in bank loans with guarantees, and a 1 billion euro direct loan.

France announced a 7 billion euro bailout package for Air France SA in April.

$1 = 0.8913 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below