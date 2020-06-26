Dutch govt to support KLM with 3.4 billion euro package - Finance Minister

AMSTERDAM, June 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would provide Air France-KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM with a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) financing package to help it survive during the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the package would consist of 2.4 billion euros in bank loans with guarantees, and a 1 billion euro direct loan.

France announced a 7 billion euro bailout package for Air France SA in April.