Healthcare
July 14, 2020 / 8:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Hampshire public schools to reopen with social distancing measures, governor says

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - New Hampshire public schools are slated to reopen for in-person learning in the fall, according to Governor Chris Sununu, who on Tuesday released safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once students return to the classroom.

The guidelines proposed by the state are “not a one-size-fits-all model,” the governor said, but they provide a “base of minimum requirements,” the document states.

“All these protocols and guidance were designed with one thing in mind: safety for those kids. And that’s what gives us a lot of confidence that we’ll be successful,” Sununu said at a news conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chris Reese)

