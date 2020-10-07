Roche supply problems have little or no impact on COVID testing, says UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is working urgently to resolve a supply problems but the issue has had little or no impact on Britain’s COVID-19 testing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“They are working to resolve this urgently,” the spokesman said. “It is expected to have little to no impact on COVID testing and Roche are already prioritising the despatch of tests to ensure uninterrupted supplies.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout)