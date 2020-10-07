Roche aims to clear COVID-19 testing supply issue by end of next week

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Swiss drugs and diagnostics firm Roche said on Wednesday it was aiming solve by the end of next week problems at a new warehouse which have delayed the dispatch of COVID-19 testing products.

“We are confident that the plans we have put in place will deliver significant improvements by the weekend to the supply of the tests affected by these logistical issues. We will be well on the way to resolution by the end of next week,” Geoff Twist, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland, said in a written statement to Reuters.

Britain’s COVID-19 testing system faced more disruption on Wednesday after Roche said problems at a new warehouse had caused a significant drop in processing capacity. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)