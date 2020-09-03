Nigerian authorities disturbed by low level of coronavirus test sample collection

ABUJA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian authorities are disturbed by the low level of coronavirus test sample collections, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"Despite the increased diagnostic capacity and improved access to testing, the demand remains low with not enough samples being collected," Boss Mustapha, the country's most senior civil servant, told reporters at a meeting of a task force on the pandemic.