Dec 17 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland will enter a six-week lockdown starting Dec 26 amid rising COVID-19 infections, Sky News reported bit.ly/2WmpR8W on Thursday.

The new restrictions are expected to include the shutting of all non-essential shops as well the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants apart from takeaway services, the report added. (Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul)