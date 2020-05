OSLO, May 28 (Reuters) - Norway will allow entry to business travellers from the other Nordic countries from June 1, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Thursday.

The new rules mean business travellers arriving from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden will no longer be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which is currently the case for almost all arrivals from abroad. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik editing by Victoria Klesty)