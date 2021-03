OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norway will delay a decision over the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said on Friday, whose rollout has been suspended after several younger inoculated people were hospitalised, some of whom later died.

A decision is now expected by April 15, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)