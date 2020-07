(Removes superfluous word ‘to’ from headline)

OSLO, July 30 (Reuters) - Norway will re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium from Aug. 1 after a rise in COVID-19 cases there, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Norway last week re-imposed restrictions on travel from Spain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)