OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s consumer confidence fell to a four-year low in the second quarter as the novel coronavirus outbreak caused a surge in unemployment and a sharp decline in oil prices, a survey by industry group Finance Norway (FNO) showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index stood at minus 7.6 points in the May 7-14 survey, the weakest since the second quarter of 2016, down from a revised 4.7 points in the first quarter. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)