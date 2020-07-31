Three crew members on Norway cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - Three members of the crew of Norwegian cruise vessel Roald Amundsen have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the University Hospital of North Norway told Reuters on Friday.

All 160 crew members have been quarantined, while passengers who have travelled with the ship would be told to self-isolate, ship operator Hurtigruten said.

The vessel had close to 200 passengers on board when it arrived at the Arctic port of Tromsoe early on Friday, all of whom had disembarked, public broadcaster NRK reported. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alex Richardson)