Norway's level of public spending not sustainable over time -fin min

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Norway will gradually turn to stimulating economic activity rather than continuing to pay firms to dampen business, with the current level of public spending not sustainable over time, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said on Friday.

“Public spending is at record highs, and while I understand those who would like to see even more, we must ensure that the money is spent in a targeted way,” Sanner said in a question-and-answer session with a small-business industry group. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)