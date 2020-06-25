Norway to lift travel curbs on European countries, with conditions, say media reports

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from European countries that respect certain criteria regarding their COVID-19 situation from July 15, public broadcaster NRK and daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to hold a news conference about “the coronavirus situation and travelling” at 1600 CET (1400 GMT).

Norway currently allows travel to and from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Swedish island of Gotland since June 15, but maintains travel restrictions on mainland Sweden due to its higher level of COVID-19 cases. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Catherine Evans)