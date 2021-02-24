Norway to reassess national anti-virus measures in late March, says health minister

OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will reassess the national measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the second half of March, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Wednesday.

Some of the measures include forbidding the serving of alcohol in bars and restaurants after 2200 CET and a forced stay in a quarantine hotel for at least a week for anyone coming from abroad who does not own property, or can borrow the use of a property, in Norway. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)