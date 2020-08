Norwegians should wear face masks in public transport in Oslo, says government

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norwegians should wear face masks in public transport in and near Oslo amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the country’s government said on Friday.

Until now, authorities in Norway had refrained from recommending wearing face masks in public.

“We recommend face masks as an extra precaution when it is difficult to maintain a distance of one metre (one yard) on public transport,” Norway’s Health Minister Bent Hoie told a news conference. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)