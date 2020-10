Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator said on Tuesday it has started a rolling review of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , days after it launched a similar review of AstraZeneca's vaccine. (bit.ly/34mAHiI) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)