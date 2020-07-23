U.S. Justice Dept won't challenge COVID-related information sharing

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday that it would not challenge on antitrust grounds pharmaceutical companies that seek to share information about how best to manufacture a coronavirus treatment related to monoclonal antibodies.

The department said in a business review letter that it would allow Eli Lilly and Co, AbCellera Biologics, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Genentech and GlaxoSmithKline to share information about producing the antibody treatments needed to treat COVID-19.