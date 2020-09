FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing face masks and face shields queue to ride a bus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 3,073 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 37 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 307,288 cases and 5,381 deaths.

It also said 163 more individuals had recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 252,665.