FILE PHOTO: A health worker in protective suit gives a document to man, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a test center in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 21,629 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the health ministry said, with the country facing hospitals being overloaded and the prospect of mass protests in Warsaw against an abortion ban.

The ministry also said that 202 people died of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 5,351 people.