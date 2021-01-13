Polish Finance Minister hopes for fewer COVID-19 curbs at end of Q1

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday he hopes some restrictions on daily life imposed to counter COVID-19 will begin to disappear around the end of the first quarter.

Poland ordered hotels, ski slopes and many shops to close last month in a bid to prevent a damaging third wave of the coronavirus as the country rolls out its vaccination programme.

“I hope that in 2-3 weeks the restrictions will be a little smaller, the vaccine will work (...),” Koscinski said in an interview for Money.pl.

“Some restrictions will remain for quite a long time, but I think that 80% of these restrictions will start to disappear at the turn of the first and second quarter,” he said.

Daily COVID-19 case numbers have stabilised in Poland after surging in the autumn, but the discovery of new variants and rising case numbers in other European countries raise the risk of a possible third wave, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by William Maclean)