Aug 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday about 2,500 employees would be stood down for two months, as fresh COVID-19 restrictions across Australia keep a lid on domestic flights.

The decision will directly impact domestic pilots, cabin crew and airport workers, mostly in New South Wales, the airline said, adding that no job losses were expected from the move. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Maju Samuel)