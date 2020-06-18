Qantas halts most international flights until October on border closure

SYDNEY, June 18 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it had cancelled most international flights until late October after the Australian government indicated its border closure because of the coronavirus was likely to extend to 2021.

“We will still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand,” the airline said in a statement, referring to the Tasman Sea between the countries.

“Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand return, we can add more flights back into our schedule,” it added. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)