Qatar Airways tells Airbus, Boeing not to resist order deferrals

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker on Tuesday warned Airbus and Boeing against resisting the airline’s requests for deferred aircraft deliveries.

“We are negotiating with both Boeing and Airbus to fulfil our requirement to defer and we hope that both the manufacturers will oblige,” he told Reuters by phone.

“They have no other alternative to oblige and if they make it difficult to oblige we will keep them in mind and we will not do business with them again.” (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)