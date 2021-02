FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Qatari health ministry issued an emergency use authorization on Wednesday for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said in a tweet.

Moderna’s vaccine is the second vaccine that gets approved to be used in Qatar.