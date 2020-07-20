RBS says 'vast majority' of staff can work from home until 2021

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has told staff that the “vast majority” can continue to work from home until 2021, despite the British government’s decision last week to scrap guidance encouraging people to work from home from next month.

In a memo to staff on Monday seen by Reuters, RBS said it would extend the option to work from home for more than 50,000 employees until 2021, extended from September previously.

“Like we’ve done throughout the pandemic the decision has been made carefully, including considering the latest guidance from the UK Government on Friday and our own health and safety standards and procedures. It’s a cautious approach but we feel the right one to take currently,” the RBS memo said. (Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Simon Jessop)