May 19, 2020

Rugby League-Challenge Cup final postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

May 19 (Reuters) - This year’s Challenge Cup final, scheduled for July 18 at Wembley Stadium, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Tuesday.

Five rounds of the competition had been completed before rugby league was brought to a halt by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 34,000 people in the United Kingdom.

The RFL said it hopes to stage the event at a later date contingent on government advice and public health considerations.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final, a competition for Championship and League 1 sides, has also been postponed, the RFL added here

