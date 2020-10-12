Second human trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine abroad, in UAE, have launched - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Human trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine have begun in the United Arab Emirates, the Kremlin said on Monday in a statement detailing a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The trials in the UAE are the second trials of the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, following the launch of trials in Belarus. Trials are also expected to begin in Venezuela in the near future.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the vaccine abroad, declined to comment.