S.Africa's Harmony expects to be at full production by around mid-July

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold said on Thursday it expected to be back to full production by around the middle of July, after South Africa eased its coronavirus lockdown regulations from June allowing all mines to operate at full production.

Mines in South Africa were forced to shut temporarily when a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus began in late March.

Open-cast mines have been allowed to work at full capacity since May 1, though deep-level mines - where social distancing is more difficult - were restricted to operating at 50% until the government allowed full capacity to resume from June 1. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)