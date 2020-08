JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, the health ministry said on Saturday, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million.

Africa’s most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 503,290, the health ministry said, four months since the first case was confirmed in the country. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Daniel Wallis)