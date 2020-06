STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it had agreed on a recapitalisation plan with its main owners to restore equity of 14.25 billion Swedish crowns ($1.53 billion) and secure around 12 billion of new funding.

The plan is supported by biggest owners Sweden, Denmark and the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, SAS said in a statement. ($1 = 9.3425 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)