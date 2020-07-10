UPDATE 1-Airline SAS sees bondholders spurning conversion in rescue plan

* Raises uncertainty about recapitalisation plans

* Main owners’ cash injections conditional on the conversion

* SAS says to seek to find a solution with noteholders

* COVID-19 has slammed airline industry (Adds background, detail, share price)

STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Airline SAS said on Friday it had cancelled meetings on proposed bond and new hybrid notes conversions, a key element in a recently unveiled recapitalisation plan, as it did not expect the proposals to be approved by owners of the debt.

SAS on June 30 announced it had agreed a 14.25 billion Swedish crown ($1.54 billion) plan with top shareholders including Sweden and Denmark to shore up its finances amid the air travel collapse caused by the pandemic.

The recapitalisation plan includes a discounted share issue to its main owners and a broader rights issue, as well as the conversion of the outstanding bonds and hybrid notes into common shares. Sweden’s and Denmark’s capital injections are conditional on the conversion.

“SAS has concluded that the majority required for the respective conversions cannot be expected to be obtained,” it said in a statement.

SAS said it would seek to enter into discussions with representatives of the holders of the bonds and the existing hybrid notes in order to find a solution. The noteholders’ meetings had been scheduled for July 17.

SAS’ shares were down 2% in early trade, taking a year-to-date slump to 50%.