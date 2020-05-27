Healthcare
Airline SAS to resume some short- and long-haul flights in June

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - SAS said on Wednesday it would in the first half of June resume some of its suspended flights as a growing number of countries start to ease travel restrictions introduced to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This primarily includes domestic flights within and between the Scandinavian countries, but flights to New York, Chicago and Amsterdam from Copenhagen are also set to resume,” the Swedish-Danish airline said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

