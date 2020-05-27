UPDATE 1-SAS to resume some short-haul and transatlantic flights in June

* Nearly all SAS flights remain suspended due to pandemic

* Flights to NY, Chicago, Amsterdam among those to resume

* Shares up 5% (Repeats to add PIX)

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it would resume some of its suspended flights in the first half of June as a growing number of countries start to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The carrier, which has cancelled nearly all flights in recent months due to the pandemic, joins a growing number of airlines that are starting to resume some.

“This primarily includes domestic flights within and between the Scandinavian countries, but flights to New York, Chicago and Amsterdam from Copenhagen are also set to resume,” the Swedish-Danish airline said in a statement on its website.

“SAS’ decision to resume flights and scale up existing services in all three countries means that SAS is set to double its capacity in June, from the equivalent of 15 to 30 aircraft in service,” it added.

Shares in SAS, which is due to report fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, were up 5% at 1151 GMT. They have fallen 26% this year.