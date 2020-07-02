UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia extends measures to mitigate pandemic impact

(Adds details)

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia extended several government initiatives to support the private sector in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Salman.

The kingdom had introduced in March measures such as exemptions and postponements of some government fees and taxes for a period of three months.

It is now looking to extend some support measures for an unspecified period of time, according to the state news agency. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)