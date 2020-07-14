Saudi Arabia sees decrease in new COVID-19 infections

July 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian officials said on Tuesday the kingdom has seen a decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases over the past seven days.

The kingdom recorded 2,692 new infections on Tuesday, the fourth day in a row the numbers have stayed below 3,000. Saudi Arabia has recorded a total of 237,803 cases with 2,283 deaths.

The number of new daily infections had reached their highest point of 4,919 on June 16, but those numbers have been steadily declining since early July, falling below 3,000 for the first time on July 10.

“We’ve noticed a decrease in the number of cases, and in particular the number of critical cases,” Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali told a news conference.

“We’ve noticed a stabilisation of the numbers of cases we’re monitoring and a decline in the curve.” (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Alison Williams)