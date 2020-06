DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will lift a nationwide curfew and resume all economic and commercial activities as of Sunday morning, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry as saying on Saturday.

The curfew will be lifted as of 6 AM tomorrow (Sunday), while Umra, international flights, entry to kingdom across land borders and social gatherings to more than 50 people remain suspended, the statement said. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Toby Chopra)