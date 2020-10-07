Scotland closes many pubs to tackle COVID-19 upsurge

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that pubs and restaurants would close in five areas in the central belt of the country for 16 days from Friday to stem rising cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Scotland have been rising sharply since mid-September, with 1,054 new cases reported on Wednesday, driven by infections in the central belt, which includes the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Pubs and restaurants in Scotland are already required to close at 22.00 (21.00 GMT) in Scotland last month, in line with England and Wales. The country also has a ban on people visiting other homes.