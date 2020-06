OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Seadrill has written down the value of its oil drilling rigs by $1.2 billion and hired bankers and lawyers to evaluate a financial restructuring that could allow the company to reduce its $7.4 billion debt, it said on Tuesday.

The company on Monday announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange later this month, while maintaining its Oslo Bourse listing. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)