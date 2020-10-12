Singapore and Indonesia agree to resume business and official travel

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to reopen borders between the two countries for essential business and official travel after they were shut to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Indonesia has recorded over 333,000 cases, the second highest rate in Southeast Asia behind the Philippines, and its capital Jakarta has been subject to strict social curbs. Singapore, meanwhile, is seeing just a handful of cases daily.

Those who meet the requirements for the arrangement will be subject to pre- and post-travel swab tests, the foreign ministries of the neighbouring countries said in a joint statement on Monday. (Editing by Michael Perry)