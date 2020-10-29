Singapore says it will lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from mainland China and Australia’s Victoria state from Nov. 6, the aviation regulator said on Thursday.

Mainland Chinese were the city-state’s largest group of visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore had earlier lifted border restrictions for visitors from Australia (excluding Victoria State), Brunei Darussalam, New Zealand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens)