Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, delays full results

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech meets the 50% threshold for efficacy set by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, the biomedical center running late-stage trials in Brazil said on Wednesday.

The Sao Paulo state government’s Butantan Institute said that Sinovac had asked to delay releasing precise efficacy data for the vaccine, called CoronaVac, for up to 15 days while the company consolidates data from global trials. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Pedro Fonseca Editing by Brad Haynes)