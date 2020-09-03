Soccer-First half of Turkish season to be played in empty stadiums

ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s football federation said on Thursday the first half of the 2020-21 season will be played without spectators, changing last week’s decision to allow attendance at up to 30% of capacity as the country’s coronavirus cases rise.

Turkey halted its 2019-20 season in March due to the virus and resumed matches in June without spectators. In July Istanbul Basaksehir won the Super League title for the first time, breaking the dominance of the “Big Three” clubs - Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas. (Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler )