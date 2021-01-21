Southwest Airlines to vaccinate employees against COVID-19 for free

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Co. employee wears a protective mask while assisting a passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on an unusually empty Memorial Day weekend during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it would vaccinate its employees against COVID-19 for free once a vaccine has been made widely available in the United States.

The airline said its employees were strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have teams working to identify third parties who can provide vaccines to our employees as soon as they are able to do so – likely during later phases in the vaccine roll-out plan,” the U.S. carrier said in a statement.

The vaccines are paid for by the federal government and the administrative fees will be covered for Southwest employees under its health plans, the company said.