Southwest Airlines toughens mask policy, rolls out thermal screening trial in Dallas

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Wednesday it was eliminating exemptions from its face covering requirement except for children under 2-years-old beginning July 27, and rolling out a thermal screening trial at its homebase airport Dallas Love Field to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If a Customer is unable to wear a face covering or mask for any reason, Southwest regrets that we will be unable to transport the individual,” Southwest said in a statement. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)