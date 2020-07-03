Healthcare
July 3, 2020 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain readies 150 bln euro coronavirus investment plan, PM says

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain is preparing a 150 billion euro ($168.41 billion) investment plan to be financed by European Union funds that will help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

“It will be a public investment plan that will also mobilize private resources,” he said during a speech at the Moncloa Palace government headquarters.

According to an EU plan, Spain would receive about 140 billion euros from a special recovery fund. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below