Spain readies 150 bln euro coronavirus investment plan, PM says

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain is preparing a 150 billion euro ($168.41 billion) investment plan to be financed by European Union funds that will help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

“It will be a public investment plan that will also mobilize private resources,” he said during a speech at the Moncloa Palace government headquarters.

According to an EU plan, Spain would receive about 140 billion euros from a special recovery fund. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Nathan Allen)